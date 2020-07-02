Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 02, 2020 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Track review: 'Right to Know' 

By
click to enlarge ep.jpg
The English Project

Right to Know

Self-released

theenglishprojectband.com

In an era where so much attention is directed at a global pandemic, it's nice to know that there are still a few things that are contagious, but harbor no threat. Chris “Hollywood” English’s ear-to-ear smile and his voice are among them.

English first tantalized us with this gregarious talent and display as the drummer-singer for Audio Influx, a band that preached soul though a gold-plated jam-band, hip- hop megaphone. Now he’s got our attention again with “Right to Know," the new single from his current band, The English Project.

“Listen all children of this great creation , we’ve found ourselves in a situation,” English intones in heated exasperation via his reedy tenor. It’s a serious look-see at the trouble society is in today. Though the song is demanding in tone — for the right to know — it is couched in a mid-tempo groove to go along with that grin and that voice.

Frank De Blase is CITY's music writer. He can be reached at frank@rochester-citynews.com.

Tags: , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
2 Fri
3 Sat
4 Sun
5 Mon
6 Tue
7 Wed
8

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.