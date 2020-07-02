click to enlarge

In an era where so much attention is directed at a global pandemic, it's nice to know that there are still a few things that are contagious, but harbor no threat. Chris “Hollywood” English’s ear-to-ear smile and his voice are among them.English first tantalized us with this gregarious talent and display as the drummer-singer for Audio Influx, a band that preached soul though a gold-plated jam-band, hip- hop megaphone. Now he’s got our attention again with “Right to Know," the new single from his current band, The English Project.“Listen all children of this great creation , we’ve found ourselves in a situation,” English intones in heated exasperation via his reedy tenor. It’s a serious look-see at the trouble society is in today. Though the song is demanding in tone — for the right to know — it is couched in a mid-tempo groove to go along with that grin and that voice.