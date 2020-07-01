City Council set to file Police Accountability Board appeal 

Rochester City Council plans to appeal a court decision that stripped the Police Accountability Board of disciplinary power.Council is set to vote this month to pay its NYC-based law firm $70,000 in additional compensation. With the new funding, the city will have invested $170,000 into defending the PAB.“This funding is set aside to continue to fund this appeal and, if needed, a second appeal to the New York State Court of Appeals,” BJ Scanlon, City Council chief of staff, said of the additional $70,000 Council members are to vote on.City Council has a deadline in mid-July to file its appeal, and Scanlon said Council is currently working with Celli to ensure the deadline is met.In May, State Supreme Court Justice John Ark ruled that the disciplinary power granted to the PAB by city law was in direct conflict with state public employee law and the mayor’s authority to engage in collective bargaining with the Rochester Police Locust Club, the union which represents Rochesterpolice officers.Following the ruling, City Council President Loretta Scott vowed to appeal.“We must operate within the context of our legal system, but the City Council is ready to defend the will of our citizens, and this decision is not the final say,” Scott said at the time.