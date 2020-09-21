City Council taps Miguel Meléndez to fill vacant seat 

click to enlarge PROVIDED PHOTO

Meléndez would serve out the rest of Ortiz’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021. All five of City Council’s at-large seats are up for election in 2021. Ortiz held her seat on Council since 2009.

Miguel Meléndez Jr., an executive with the Ibero-American Action League, has been appointed to fill the at-large City Council seat that became vacant last month when Jackie Ortiz resigned to assume her new position as the Monroe County Board of Elections’ Democratic commissioner.A Rochester native, Meléndez is the chief community engagement officer at Ibero. In that position, he has been involved in numerous city projects, including orchestrating the master plan to revitalize North Clinton Avenue.“I am grateful to this Council for recognizing my passion, acknowledging my community work, and selecting to appoint me to serve as their colleague,” Meléndez said in a statement. “My work with Ibero has connected me to individuals and organizations throughout the city, and I know that they will keep me accountable in this role.”City Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Thursday to confirm Meléndez’s appointment.“Our decision was not easy, we considered a number of truly qualified candidates,” said Council President Loretta Scott. “In the end, the combination of Miguel’s support and connections in the community combined with his understanding of city government based on his extensive work and advocacy with the city made him the Council’s choice for appointment.”