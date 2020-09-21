Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 21, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

City Council taps Miguel Meléndez to fill vacant seat 

By
Miguel Meléndez Jr., an executive with the Ibero-American Action League, has been appointed to fill the at-large City Council seat that became vacant last month when Jackie Ortiz resigned to assume her new position as the Monroe County Board of Elections’ Democratic commissioner.

click to enlarge Miguel Meléndez. - PROVIDED PHOTO
  • PROVIDED PHOTO
  • Miguel Meléndez.
A Rochester native, Meléndez is the chief community engagement officer at Ibero. In that position, he has been involved in numerous city projects, including orchestrating the master plan to revitalize North Clinton Avenue.

Meléndez would serve out the rest of Ortiz’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021. All five of City Council’s at-large seats are up for election in 2021. Ortiz held her seat on Council since 2009.

“I am grateful to this Council for recognizing my passion, acknowledging my community work, and selecting to appoint me to serve as their colleague,” Meléndez said in a statement. “My work with Ibero has connected me to individuals and organizations throughout the city, and I know that they will keep me accountable in this role.”

City Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Thursday to confirm Meléndez’s appointment.

“Our decision was not easy, we considered a number of truly qualified candidates,” said Council President Loretta Scott. “In the end, the combination of Miguel’s support and connections in the community combined with his understanding of city government based on his extensive work and advocacy with the city made him the Council’s choice for appointment.”

Gino Fanelli is a CITY staff writer. He can be reached at (585) 775-9692 or gino@rochester-citynews.com.
click image champion-story-banner.gif

Tags:

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Mon
21 Tue
22 Wed
23 Thu
24 Fri
25 Sat
26 Sun
27

Brownbag Book Discussion @ Livestream

Sally Rooney's "Normal People"...
Reducing Wasted Food at Home @ Livestream

Reducing Wasted Food at Home @ Livestream

Registration required....
Free Mammograms @ Rochester Regional Health Imaging, Medical Office Building

Free Mammograms @ Rochester Regional Health Imaging, Medical Office Building

The Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region & Rochester Regional...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2020 CITY News