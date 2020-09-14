City Council to hold listening session on Prude, protests, and policing 

Rochester City Council will hold a listening session at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, for residents to talk about the death of Daniel Prude, the resulting protests, and reimagining public safety.



The listening session will be held on Zoom. Participants will have three minutes to comment directly to Council members who, according to officials, will be there to listen rather than to comment.



Interested participants should sign up by emailing Katy.Hasselwander@cityofrochester.gov or by calling (585) 428-7538, and providing their name, address, and a brief description of their topic. Only participant’s names will be shared live. Participants will speak in the order their sign-up is received and confirmed by Council staff.



This session will be livestreamed on the Council's YouTube Channel and shared on the Council Facebook page. More information can be found at cityofrochester.gov/publicmeetings.



Prude died last March, a week after he went unconscious while police restrained him on the pavement of Jefferson Avenue. He was naked, unarmed, and in the midst of a crisis. Prude died a week later at Strong Memorial Hospital. The Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office listed his cause of death as “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint due to excited delerium due to acute phencyclidine intoxication,” an indication that Prude might have been high on PCP.



Late last week, City Council President Loretta Scott said that the council plans to hire a New York City based attorney, Andrew Celli Jr., to conduct an independent review and investigation into the processes that happened after police first made contact with Prude last March and prior to the public announcement of his death earlier this month.



City Council will also be working with former city corporation counsel Linda Kingsley who is working on a pro-bono basis to provide temporary legal counsel and advice to Council members.