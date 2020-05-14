Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
May 14, 2020 News & Opinion » News

City Council votes to end THC testing for many prospective employees 

The city of Rochester will no longer test job candidates for THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana.

The Rochester City Council approved legislation Tuesday that, effective immediately, removed THC as a chemical tested for during pre-employment drug screenings. The city will continue testing for other drugs, such as heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamines. Potential hires for certain positions where safety is a concern — police officers, for example — or will still be tested for THC.

“This is an important piece of legislation that I think is going to do a lot of good,” said council member Mary Lupien, at the meeting.

In January, CITY highlighted the story of Jasmin Reggler, an aide to Lupien who was denied a position with the city after failing a THC test. After being denied employment, Reggler started a community push to change the city’s drug testing policy to more closely emulate New York City’s.

Last year, the New York CIty Council voted to ban all pre-employment THC testing, including for private employers. Private employers in Rochester can still test new hires.

Reggler is no longer seeking employment with the city.

