Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 04, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

City loses school referendum appeal 

By
The City of Rochester has lost its appeal to keep a referendum regarding the Rochester City School Board on the November ballot.

Earlier this year, City Council, acting at the request of Mayor Lovely Warren, passed a local law that would remove mention of the Rochester school board from the city charter and would put the change to a public vote.  Warren has wanted the state to take control of the school district for up to five years. The school board sued the city in an attempt to get the ballot measure struck down, and State Supreme Court Justice Scott Odorisi  ruled in its favor. Today, a panel of state Appellate Division judges upheld  Odorisi's decision.

Notably, the Appellate panel's decision says Odorisi correctly found that the referendum on the local law is "impermissibly advisory." A section of the local law "which conditions its effectiveness on subsequent action by the New York State Legislature, strips the referendum of any binding legal effect," says the decision.

The fact the four justices examined the facts and all came to the same conclusion should tell people that the board and the school district administration are complying with the law,  said board president Van White.

"There is an opportunity here to shift our focus away from litigation to what is happening in our classrooms," White said. "It's time to walk away from the political divisiveness."

Mayor Lovely A. Warren released the following statement on the ruling:
“Our children’s education remains the key to a better and stronger city. Today’s decision does not weaken my resolve to fix a broken system and provide our kids a fighting chance at life. We will continue to demand our state legislators act, and work locally to realize the Distinguished Educator’s plan throughout our school district. Through this work we will make sure the voices and ideas of parents, grandparents and students are heard. I am committed to working and finding common ground with all those willing to put the needs of our children first. Together, we can still deliver the change that builds better schools, a better city and a better community for all.”
PDF 0789.1.pdf

Tags: , , ,

More News »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
5 Fri
6 Sat
7 Sun
8 Mon
9 Tue
10 Wed
11
American Red Cross Blood Drive @ JCC of Greater Rochester

American Red Cross Blood Drive @ JCC of Greater Rochester

Advance registration preferred via 1-800-RED-CROS (1-800-733-2767) Walk-ins welcome....
Black Pride Free to be Me Fashion Show @ The Avenue Blackbox Theatre

Black Pride Free to be Me Fashion Show @ The Avenue Blackbox Theatre

ROC the Falls Summer Sendoff @ Genesee Brew House

ROC the Falls Summer Sendoff @ Genesee Brew House

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Rochester Fringe Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
September 4-10, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Fringe Festival Guide 2019
The eighth annual Rochester Fringe Festival kicks off Tuesday, September 10, and continuing its trend of expanding by a full day each year, has reached a stretch of 12 days. This year’s theme is “Leap A Little,” with organizers encouraging audiences to get out of their comfort zones, whether that be the kinds of art you show up to take in, or the new-to-you cultural venues around the city. read more ...

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.