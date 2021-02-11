City makes Rochester police officer disciplinary files public 

The city of Rochester has launched its public database of disciplinary records for every police officer currently on its police department's roster, including any reprimand issued against an officer.
The database can be accessed via the city's website
.
Mayor Lovely Warren originally announced plans to create a public Rochester Police Department disciplinary records database in July, when state lawmakers repealed Section 50a of New York's civil service law. The repeal meant that records were now available to the public through Freedom of Information Law requests.
Many of the state's larger municipalities expected a flood of requests for the information. Rochester, alongside Utica and New York City, opted to create databases to respond preemptively to the requests.
"It has been our goal to comply with the change in state law ensuring the public’s access to these records,” Warren said, in a statement. “I supported the repeal of 50a because our residents deserve to know what happens when they file a complaint. These matters are taken very seriously by our administration."
City officials had planned for the database to go live by the end of 2020, but their plans were delayed by a Rochester Police Locust Club lawsuit, which resulted in an order from State Supreme Court Justice Ann Marie Taddeo directing the city to hold off from releasing the database.
In the lawsuit, which was filed in December, the Locust Club sought sought time for all officers to review their records that would be released through the public database. The union said it was specifically concerned that personal information about the officers could be made public. In its petition, the Locust Club noted that when President Michael Mazzeo's disciplinary file was released following a records request, his home address and social security number were not redacted.
The database does not include the complete personnel files of all RPD officers, but rather only disciplinary files where RPD's professional standards section had made a determination. Under state law, complete personnel files can still be accessed through a FOIL request.
"By sharing these important records, our residents can be confident that their complaints are not only heard, but reviewed; and when our officers are found to be not in compliance with the Department’s policies and procedures, they are held accountable," Warren said.
At the same time it launched the database, the city also released additional body-worn camera footage of the Jan. 31 incident where an RPD officer handcuffed and pepper sprayed a 9 year old girl. The 90-minute video is available to watch here.
