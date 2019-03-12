Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 12, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

City school district officials say attendance-taking has improved 

By
Rochester city school district officials say they have taken steps to improve attendance-taking over the course of the past year. 

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, officials said the district hired 10 employees last year to work in the attendance department. Those employees work out of a call center located in the district's main office and each day they call the homes of students who have been marked absent.  Between April and June of last school year, the employees averaged 1,000 calls to homes each day.

click to enlarge Dr. Idonia Owens, left, is Rochester City School District's chief of schools, and Betsy Hoffer, right, is the district's associate director of attendance. During a press conference Tuesday, they discussed the district's new attendance policies and practices. - PHOTO BY JAMES BROWN / WXXI
  • PHOTO BY JAMES BROWN / WXXI
  • Dr. Idonia Owens, left, is Rochester City School District's chief of schools, and Betsy Hoffer, right, is the district's associate director of attendance. During a press conference Tuesday, they discussed the district's new attendance policies and practices.
The changes were made in response to the  tragic death of Trevyan Rowe. The 14-year old School 12 student got off the bus on the morning of March 8, but never entered the school building. His absence went virtually unnoticed until later in the afternoon when he didn't return home and his family went to the school looking for him.  His body was found days later in the Genesee River.

Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia and New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report today slamming the district's sloppy handling of attendance and failures to address Rowe's mental health needs.

Attendance taking was made a higher priority and procedures were tightened, according to school officials. For instance, instead of taking attendance in the first  hour of the school day, it's now taken in the first 15 minutes for elementary grades and the first 15 minutes of each class in secondary grades. Robocalls used to go out later in the day, and now they begin during the first hour of the day.  And starting this school year, officials began using emails, text messaging, and social media to contact families.

The district also hired 25 attendance home school assistants  who go to student homes when phone calls and Robocalls fail to reach someone. The assistants work with parents to determine why the student isn't in school.

Betsy Hoffer, RCSD's associate director of attendance, said there are many reasons for chronic absenteeism: medical and mental health problems, transportation, and homelessness, to name a few. An estimated 1,000 city school students are homeless on any given day, Hoffer said.

Disciplinary actions are taken when teachers or principals aren't compliant with the new procedures, including timely record-keeping, Hoffer said.

The district has also developed a new policy and a set of procedures for students who wander away from the classroom or the school. School administrators assign staff to observe and monitor specific students who have a history of wandering. And when a student is missing, a crisis message is sent to all top level school administrators, including the superintendent.

Though the changes in attendance were driven largely by Rowe's death, district officials would not answer any questions concerning the incident — or the state's report on it — due to ongoing litigation.

Tags:

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
12 Wed
13 Thu
14 Fri
15 Sat
16 Sun
17 Mon
18

Beauty and the Beast @ A Magical Journey Through Stages

For grades 8-12. Performances May 10-18. By appointment only: https://www.mjtstages.com/beauty-and-the-beast...

Disney Junior Dance Party @ Kodak Center

Let's Talk About Cultural Competency @ 540WMain

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

  • Re: New housing fuels hope and fears

    • There is nothing worse than coming home and not having a place to park. There…

    • Posted by Michael Bruton
    • on March 12, 2019

  • Re: Rochester's school district and the push for change

    • The 2017-18 RCSD budget was $920,451,983. With 27,000 students, that works out to $34,091 each…

    • Posted by Inquisitive
    • on March 12, 2019

  • Re: Rochester's school district and the push for change

    • I think the problem with RSCD is that there is a lack of INTERESTand URGENCY…

    • Posted by Harry Pearle
    • on March 12, 2019
  • More »

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    View PDF
    March 6-12, 2019
    Issue Cover
    Cover Story:
    Power peers
    Advocating for women of color in the arts read more ...

    By Rebecca Rafferty

    Tweets @RocCityNews

    © 2019 City Newspaper.

    Website powered by Foundation.