CITY Visits . . . Dinkers Pickleball 

Everyone and their mother, er, grandmother, seems to be playing pickleball.
We dropped in to Dinkers Pickleball in East Rochester to ask players what drew them to the game, and whether it's really workout.
Photos by Lauren Petracca. Interviews by David Andreatta.
HANNAH SCHEIBLE, 25
ROCHESTER, YMCA CAMP DIRECTOR
What drew you to pickleball?
“Covid. I really wanted a hobby. My sister and I play a lot together. She was really the driving force.”
What keeps you coming back?
“You’ve got to push yourself. Every day, you just try to get a little bit better, get your shots a little bit cleaner.”
Are the old people kicking your ass?
“Yes, and I am determined by the time I’m their age to be, like, amazing. I’m starting early so by the time I retire this is all I’m doing.”
TERRANCE DAWSON, 42
IRONDEQUOIT, BUILDING MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR
What do you love about pickleball?
“I love the diversity of it. A lot of different people are playing this game. Look around. Men, women, older, younger. Anyone can fit in.”
MARC MARONIAN, 41
CHILI, 401K COMPLIANCE REP
How'd you get into pickleball?
“I’m a table tennis player. I played that for 25 years. My cousin brought me into this sport. She was a tennis player. She was like, ‘You’ve got to try this out,' and I did and I was addicted.’ Playing table tennis actually translates to pickleball nicely.”
You're stretching. Do you have to stretch for this sport?
“Oh yeah. If I don’t stretch, I’m going to fall apart. My knees. This sport kills your knees. There’s something about that.”
ELLIOTT HERGERT, 20
MACEDON, PICKLEBALL COURT OPERATOR
A young guy like you playing pickleball? Do you dominate the court?
“When I first got into it I thought I could hang with anybody and I went right to the advanced drop-in. These 60-year-olds were humbling me like that. They were killing me. I was up against the fence. It was crazy.”

SONIA LEATT, 46
PENFIELD, PROJECT MANAGER
How long have you been playing pickleball?
“A little over two years. My hairstylist was playing here and she told me about it and said, ‘Isn’t that an old person’s sport?’”
Are the old people kicking your ass?
“Big time. What’s funny is they have me running around and they’re just standing there doing their thing and I’m like, come on, you’re like 30 years older than me!”
FRANK MONTE, 74
EAST ROCHESTER, SECURITY COMPLIANCE
How did you get into pickleball?
“I am a tennis player. My wife introduced me to this game, and I got addicted within minutes. The technique. The speed of the ball. The camaraderie. But mostly the ability to compete.”
PAUL BUREK, 54
SPENCERPORT, COLLISION ESTIMATER
You’re No. 1 on the club ladder. What’s your game?
“Spin. I play a finesse game. It’s being able to put the ball where everyone else can’t get to it, or I put spin on the ball and it makes it harder for people to hit.”
TERRENCE McELDUFF, 37
IRONDEQUOIT, YMCA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
What’s the best part of playing pickleball for you?
“I love trying to receive a slam. I like slamming it, but I’d rather try to beat your slam. It’s getting something you’re not supposed to.”
BILL DANA, 54
FAIRPORT, CONSTRUCTION
What draws you to the game?
“For literally 30 years, I played basketball Mondays and Thursdays. When COVID hit, they shut down basketball, but they didn’t shut down pickleball. Crazy thing is, I stopped playing basketball and I haven’t looked back. I probably play five days a week.”
MICHELLE MARONIAN, 47
WEBSTER, PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT
How did you get into pickleball?
“My sister got me a membership for pickleball for Christmas. And I was like, ‘Annette, what is pickleball?’ I had no idea what this sport was. No clue. I took a lesson and the very first shot I was like, ‘I’m in love,’ and I’ve been playing ever since.”
DAN BOWSER, 53
FARMINGTON, LIL DEBBIE SNACK DISTRIBUTOR
You started in 2019. What’s kept you playing?
“I love the competitiveness. It’s just a great game. I like to try to be at the net and dink the ball and surprising your opponent with that great shot or a nice lob over the head.”
MALCOLM SCHINSTINE, 62
WEBSTER, PATHOLOGIST
How did you get into pickleball?
“When I was in high school I played varsity tennis, but then I hurt my back and I couldn’t cover the court anymore. So I didn’t do anything for years. When I heard about this game I said, ‘I can cover this court.’ And the skills translated."
Can you hit with spin?
"What I’m known for is hitting a lot of topspin. It’s the same motion, just a lot smaller swing.”
