We asked these bar patrons for their best New Year's Day hangover cures 

We wanted your best New Year's Eve hangover cures.
Hey, no one ever accused us of being unprepared for the biggest party of the year.
By the way, how did no one say "Garbage Plate"?
Photos by Mike Martinez. Interviews by Leah Stacy.
JOAN MCGUIRE
@ VELVET BELLY
"Water. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate always. For food — pineapple. It works."
ROBERT...JUST "ROBERT"
@ RADIO SOCIAL
"A good breakfast and coffee. Lots of eggs in that breakfast. And water!"
SARAH BREWER
@ BACHELOR FORUM
"Pedialyte and hair of the dog. Mimosa or tequila soda is my 'hair of the dog' of choice."
GERRY SYZMANSKI
@ VELVET BELLY
"I'll usually wake up, look at my phone, and make myself sleep another hour or two. Then it's coffee and an Excedrin."
SHAY HAVENER
@ RADIO SOCIAL
"Do a shot of whatever hurt you the most the night before, and then drink a glass of water and take a nap. When you wake up, you'll feel better."
FREDDY TORRES
@ BACHELOR FORUM
"Mimosa or tequila mimosa. For food, whatever I can get my hands on — it could be a bag of Doritos."
JEREMIAH PARRY-HILL
@ RADIO SOCIAL
"My hangover cure is brunch, because it feeds the soul and the body."
ASHLEY BORDEN
@ VELVET BELLY
"Drink a whole 8-ounce glass of water and an Advil before you go to bed. If you have a Liquid I.V., throw that in the water. Then make sure you wake up and chug a Pedialyte."
WHITNEY...JUST "WHITNEY"
@ RADIO SOCIAL
"The Good Patch makes these rescue patches that you can stick on your wrist, and they truly help you bounce back like no one's business. You can get them at Parkleigh!"
SACHI JUMPP
@ BACHELOR FORUM
"Three Advil, a scoop or two of peanut butter, and a little bit of cucumber water. You gotta do 'em in increments — and peanut butter before everything else. But if you fail at that, do 'em all together."
TOM WITMER
@ RADIO SOCIAL
"Wake up and keep drinking. Preferably gin."
TIMOTHY COLEMAN
@ BACHELOR FORUM
"Nice cold glass of Pedialyte. Straight. Flavor doesn't matter. Only those electrolytes matter."
