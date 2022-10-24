CITY Visits . . . Fashion Week Rochester 

click to enlarge

We talked to models, you know what we mean? And they did their little turns on the catwalk. Yeah, on the catwalk.





Photos by Mike Martinez. Interviews by Leah Stacy.

IRONDEQUOIT, WEARING JUSTIN LEBLANCBRIGHTON, WEARING A SELF-CURATED OUTFITROCHESTER, WEARING LIBERIAN COUNTRY CLOTHPALMYRA, WEARING SPIRIT & THREAD CROCHETROCHESTER, WEARING A SELF-CURATED OUTFITRIT STUDENT, WEARING APRONS AND PEARLS VINTAGE BOUTIQUEGREECE, WEARING VON MAUR and PROPER GRAMMER“When I went to the fitting, they handed me a shirt and it was my style, but this just looks better without the shirt. So I said, ‘I’m gonna go shirtless.’”ROCHESTER, WEARING SPIRIT & THREAD CROCHETROCHESTER, WEARING A SELF-CURATED OUTFITRIT STUDENT, WEARING A DESIGN BY RIT STUDENT YAOXUAN LIUFAIRPORT, WEARING MANSAWEARBRIGHTON, WEARING A SELF-CURATED OUTFITWEBSTER, WEARING A SELF-CURATED OUTFITBUFFALO, WEARING HER OWN DESIGNROCHESTER, WEARING A SELF-CURATED OUTFIT