CITY Visits . . . The Polar Plunge 

The Rochester Polar Plunge in Lake Ontario takes place each February, and participants raise money for the Special Olympics New York.
We took a midwinter trip to the frozen beach to capture the icy spectacle and asked shivering plungers their reason for freezin'.
Photos by Lauren Petracca. Interviews by Rebecca Rafferty.
MELINDA PIZZO, 25
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK STATE HEALTH AND LIFE INSURANCE AGENT
Why did you take the plunge today?
“It's my birthday today! And I jumped in celebration of my nephew, Trace Midtun. He has autism and lives in Florida.”
How was the water?
“I'm not a fan of it. I'm not a fan of the cold. But it's for a great cause."
What are you dressed as?
“I’m a baby troll!”
STEPHEN FISCHER, 52
ROCHESTER, 911 CALL CENTER WORKER
You look like you’re dressed as a superhero.
“I’m a big fan of the TV series 'Firefly,' and also the head of the Rochester Browncoats fan group. My jersey has a patch on it that represents the Browncoats, the independents that fought a losing Civil War out in space.”
Are you with a group today?
“The Rochester Browncoats have a Polar Plunge team. I'm usually the only plunger, but occasionally we've had some other people. It's so fun. And I've been plunging since 2001. So I've been in the water every year.”
Your tag there says that you’re a 2023 top fundraiser. How much did you raise this year?
“Over $1,400.”
ERICA IRWIN, 35
GREECE, REGISTERED NURSE
What’s your reason for freezin’?
“This is my fourth year. I work with kids with special needs in pre-K, and when they get older, they’ll definitely benefit from the Special Olympics and from this special event that we're doing.”
Who’s on your bathing suit?
“My best friend sent me a bodysuit thinking I would never ever wear it. He's a cop from Richmond, Virginia. And this is the second year I've worn him on my body.”
What did you think of the water?
“I am so glad that it's 12 degrees warmer than it was yesterday!”
STEVE "SULLY" SULLIVAN, 62
GREECE, RETIRED
Are you with the Polar Plunge organizers?
"I'm the asshole who started all of this. Me and my two friends started it 23 years ago . . . there were 60 of us the first time."
BRITTANY SMYTHE, 39
BUFFALO, ADVANCED MEDICAL SUPPORT ASSISTANT AT VETERANS HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
You plunged once before. How was it this year?
“I’m glad I had experience this time. It’s a beautiful day. Very nice with the sun.”
JADEN DIPAOLA, 16
GREECE, STUDENT
What did you think of the plunge?
“It's the best. Instead of playing
Fortnite in my basement, I'm here on this beautiful day with everyone, celebrating and charity-ing it up for this great, great event for the Special Olympics.”
KEN STEINMETZ, 39
ROCHESTER, ELEVATOR CONSTRUCTOR WITH LOCAL 27
What’s your reason for freezin’?
“Our union wanted to donate to the Special Olympics. It's a great cause. We're all happy to be out here.”
Have you plunged before?
“This is my first year.”
How’d you feel when you hit the water?
“Oh my god. Beautiful. Beautiful day out. Beautiful Rochester February afternoon. We love it.”
DANIELLE KING, 32
ROCHESTER, DIALYSIS NURSE AND OWNER OF SKIN THERAPY
GOTTI PERRY, 41
ROCHESTER, OWNER OF TASTE OF THE BAHAMAS
What’s your reason for freezin’?
Perry: “My family does the Polar Plunge every year because we care about the Special Olympics. If you’re not going to uplift the community, what are you really doing?”
How are you guys feeling?
King: “Amazing. This was my first time doing this. It’s an exciting experience to have fun for a special cause that’s dear to my heart.”
How did you prepare for your first plunge?
King: “I was really nervous. But I just put on my carnival feathers and I just came out to enjoy the festivities and enjoy the people.”
PADDINGTON KRUEGER, 21
ROCHESTER, EXERCISE SCIENCES STUDENT
Are you with any particular organization today?
“I'm here with a bunch of fraternity brothers from Phi Kappa Psi from RIT, and we're here with ASA and Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity as well.”
Is this your first year taking the plunge?
“I came last year, but I came late, so I had to do it after. But I'm from Vermont, so I do cold plunges, lake plunges all the time, every year.”
How did you feel when you hit the water?
“Alive!”
SPENCER DIVER, 41
GURNEE, ILLINOIS, SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR
Did you come to Rochester specifically for the plunge?
"Yeah, I flew out to visit my friend and do the Polar Plunge. I did it last year, too. So it's become like a yearly visit thing."
How does this year compare to last year?
"A little reprieve from the cold! It's a lot warmer outside."
Does your group have a name?
"We're the Polar Bodies, and we raised $325."
BRENDAN HURLEY, 42
DEPUTY SHERIFF, MONROE COUNTY
You're part of the scuba team today. What are the safety measures you're providing?
"We're here just in case somebody trips, hits their head, stomps on each other, whatever, just to make sure everybody gets out safe."
Have you participated in the plunge before?
"Yeah, last year. Our team is always here."
How does the water feel today?
"Oh, great to me. Nice and warm. All this stuff protects me, but yeah, it was cold. You saw a couple of people run in and you realize when it hit them, their face changed a little bit."
GAVIN DEVINCENTIS, 20
GREECE, KENNEL ATTENDANT AND PART TIME MACHINIST
What was your role today?
"I was just a general volunteer. We moved stanchions around and did basic crowd control, mostly make sure nobody who wasn't plunging was down towards the water."
Have you participated in the plunge before?
"Yeah, I was the youngest plunger for a few seasons in a row, age 5 to age 8."
What are your memories of plunging when you were 5?
"I remember coming down going into the water and, you know, it gets a little bit fuzzy after there. I got a plaque and award for being the youngest. It was a big stuffed M&M."
BEN HALL, 39
ROCHESTER, MONROE COUNTY GROUNDS EQUIPMENT OPERATOR
What happens to all the discarded shoes?
"Sorry, I gotta go, my boss is calling me."
CHRISTIANNE ASBER-CONTANT, 52
WEST IRONDEQUOIT, AYURVEDA PRACTITIONER AND YOGA TEACHER
DENIS CONTANT, 62
WEST IRONDEQUOIT, OWNER OF FAB-WELD CORPORATION
Who are the flowers for?
Contant: "We didn't know this was all happening today. We were just taking a walk, and this is a ritual that my wife and I do. She's from Brazil."
Asber-Contant: "We have this goddess of the water, named Yemanja. And Feb. 2 is her birthday. There's this huge celebration at the beach where people prepare these beautiful boats filled with flowers and candles and they send them out into the ocean. We just thought, 'This still February, and it's a little bit warmer today.' And then to our surprise, we just see someone jumping into the water, which is so crazy."
