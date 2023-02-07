CITY Visits . . . The Polar Plunge 

click to enlarge

The Rochester Polar Plunge in Lake Ontario takes place each February, and participants raise money for the Special Olympics New York.



We took a midwinter trip to the frozen beach to capture the icy spectacle and asked shivering plungers their reason for freezin'.





Photos by Lauren Petracca. Interviews by Rebecca Rafferty.

click to enlarge

MELINDA PIZZO, 25

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK STATE HEALTH AND LIFE INSURANCE AGENT



Why did you take the plunge today? “It's my birthday today! And I jumped in celebration of my nephew, Trace Midtun. He has autism and lives in Florida.”

How was the water? “I'm not a fan of it. I'm not a fan of the cold. But it's for a great cause."

What are you dressed as? “I’m a baby troll!”



click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click image