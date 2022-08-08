CITY Visits...The Puerto Rican Festival of Rochester 

For the first time since 2020, the Puerto Rican Festival of Rochester returned to Frontier Field. We talked to people reveling in the red, white, and blue-soaked cultural showcase of food, music, and dance from dusk to dark.





Photos by Matt Burkhartt. Interviews by Jeremy Moule.

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Want CITY to visit you or a place you like to go?

Let us know at feedback@rochester-citynews.com.

click image

ROCHESTER, STUDENTGATES, FOOD TRUCK CHEFROCHESTER, CUSTODIANGREECE, OFFICE MANAGERCLEARMONT, FLORIDA, RETIREDROCHESTER, RETIREDROCHESTER, TATTOO ARTISTROCHESTER, TIN KNOCKERSPENCERPORT, CASHIERROCHESTER, PARAPROFESSIONALROCHESTER, MACHINE OPERATORPITTSFORD, TEACHING ARTIST