CITY Visits...The Harborfest Classic Car Show 

We caught up with fuel-injected gearheads showing off their sweet rides at Harborfest's "Wheels in Motion" classic car show at Ontario Beach Park.





Photos by Matt Burkhartt. Interviews by David Andreatta.

GREECE, 1969 VOLKSWAGEN TARANTULA BUGGYGREECE, 1978 PONTIAC GRAND PRIXRUSH, 1969 PONTIAC TRANS AMGREECE, 1966 CADILLAC S&S VICTORIA HEARSEGREECE, 1948 BENTLEY MARK VI "STANDARD STEEL SALOON"WEBSTER, 1984 BUICK REGAL LOW RIDERROCHESTER, 1931 FORD MODEL A TUDORROCHESTER, 1962 CHEVROLET C-10 PICKUPROCHESTER, 1937 FORD ROADSTERGREECE, 1970 DODGE CHALLENGER RTPENFIELD, 1939 DODGE LUXURY LINERROCHESTER, 1970 BUICK ESTATE WAGON