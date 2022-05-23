CITY Visits...The ROC City Skatepark 



We chatted with skateboarders, roller skaters, and BMXers at Rochester's sweatiest hotspot.





Photos by Lauren Petracca. Interviews by David Andreatta.

EVAN PORFIRIO VASQUEZ, 26

ROCHESTER, AUDIO ENGINEER

GREECE, 8TH GRADE TEACHERROCHESTER, DISHWASHERROCHESTER, DINOSAUR BAR-B-QUE HOSTWEBSTER, PLUMBERGREECE, AUTO PARTS BUYER AND SELLERGRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, TATTOO ARTIST ASSISTANTROCHESTER, CHARLOTTE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTGATES, FURNITURE BUILDERROCHESTER, MODELBRIGHTON, HOME INSPECTORROCHESTER, CHEF AT LOCALS ONLYROCHESTER, EAST HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATEPENFIELD, RESTAURANT SERVEROXNARD, CALIFORNIA, RIT STUDENT