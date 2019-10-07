Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 07, 2019 News & Opinion » News

City’s comp plan hearing is tonight 

Rochester City Hall
  • File photo
  • Rochester City Hall
The plan that will guide land-use and development decisions in Rochester for the next couple of decades could take a key step forward tonight at the City Planning Commission’s monthly meeting.

The commission will hold a public hearing on the city's proposed new comprehensive plan at 6:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers, City Hall. The commission could vote on the plan at that meeting as well.

The plan, called Rochester 2034, is partly a presentation of the community’s vision and goals. But it’s also a key government document: State law requires that municipalities’ zoning laws conform to their comprehensive plan. Rochester will revise its zoning code soon, and Rochester 2034 will influence changes in those laws.

During numerous public presentations over the past months, reception to the plan has been mixed. The citywide umbrella group Many Neighbors Building Neighborhoods praises the plan’s suggestions on maintaining parks and open spaces, development of vacant land, brownfield clean-up, and preservation of the city’s historic and cultural resources. And environmentalists say they like the plan’s call for more emphasis on biking, walking, and public transit and for less emphasis on automobiles.

But the plan’s recommendations about parking have raised concerns. The plan says the city should start “transitioning away from traditional minimum parking requirements” in some areas. The plan’s critics say they worry that will increase parking problems on adjacent residential streets. And some business owners say the change could attract new competitors and new development, exacerbating a current shortage of on-street parking and driving away car-dependent customers.

The plan’s discussion of single-family residential areas has also come under fire. The plan recommends loosening restrictions on two-family residences in those neighborhoods, for instance. And it suggests changing the minimum lot requirement and encouraging a variety of housing types, including “tiny houses” and in-law apartments. The plan’s critics say those and other recommendations in the plan could encourage increased development on single-family properties and erode the character of single-family neighborhoods.

Representatives of neighborhood associations from throughout the city plan to speak at tonight’s meeting, Many Neighbors Chair Jonathan Hardin says. If the Planning Commission approves the plan, City Council could consider it at its November 12 meeting.

