March 18, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

CITY's cultural coverage in the age of COVID-19 

By
Extreme times call for extreme measures.

As the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions grapple with the evolving situation surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic, we at CITY have decided to suspend publishing event previews in our Music and Arts & Entertainment sections. Not only have mass cancelations in response to the crisis created a void of events to preview, but we believe it irresponsible at this time to promote events where large groups of people may gather. 

That said, our commitment to covering local arts, music, and culture is unwavering, and we will continue to provide fresh content that reflects our community's strength and resiliency. Our events calendar will feature updated event listings, including events that will now only be accessible via live webstream. We encourage you to check with individual venues for the most up-to-date information.

As always, turn to us for arts and music features stories, reviews, and other culturally relevant content. Thank you for your continued readership. Stay safe out there.

Kushner is CITY's music editor and Rafferty is CITY's arts and entertainment editor. They can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com and becca@rochester-citynews.com, respectively.

