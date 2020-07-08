Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 08, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Clark wins 136th Assembly primary by wide margin 

By
click to enlarge Sarah Clark - PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED
  • Sarah Clark
Sarah Clark has pulled off a big victory in the Democratic primary for the 136th Assembly District, according to unofficial primary results released Wednesday.

County elections officials have counted all machine, absentee, and affidavit ballots, and Clark pulled in around 63 percent of the 14,167 votes cast in the race. Justin Wilcox, a county legislator who had the county Democratic party’s endorsement, received roughly 28 percent of the votes. Nelson Lopatin, who’s worked as internet consultant and in hotel management and development, and has served as president of the Brighton Chamber of Commerce for seven years, got 2 percent.

Clark said Wednesday the victory was “exciting” and “humbling.” She attributed the win to her experience in government, the work she and her supporters did campaigning, her commitment to transparency and good government, and voters desire for a fresh voice.

“I felt like I had a pretty good chance but didn’t think the margin would be that wide,” Clark said.

Clark currently serves as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s acting state director. She previously held key regional staff positions for Senator Hillary Clinton and, after Gillibrand assumed the seat in 2009, became Gillibrand’s deputy state director.

The 136th Assembly District seat is currently vacant and a previously scheduled special election to fill it was canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Clark, who also has the Working Families Party line, will have no Republican opponent in the November general election. She faces a challenge from Libertarian candidate Steven Becker and Wilcox still has the Independence Party line.

Tags:

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
8 Thu
9 Fri
10 Sat
11 Sun
12 Mon
13 Tue
14
The Future Of Food @ Livestream

The Future Of Food @ Livestream

The Upstate Capital Association of New York is hosting its third annual...

Attracting Pollinators to Your Garden @ Henrietta Public Library

The talk, led by Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardner John Nelson. includes...
Racist Policy & Resistance in Rochester @ Livestream

Racist Policy & Resistance in Rochester @ Livestream

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.