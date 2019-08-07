Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

August 07, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

CLASSIC ROCK | 'WOODSTOCK ROCS' 

By

It's the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Rochester commemorates with a concert featuring renowned regional musicians, paying homage to the music performed at the original, culture-shifting event in 1969. The lineup reads like a Who's Who? of notable local artists: Eli Flynn of Giant Panda Guerrilla Dub Squad; Dee Ponder and Avis Reese of Danielle Ponder & The Tomorrow People; and many more. More than 30 musicians in all will perform legendary songs from the first Woodstock, made iconic by the likes of Sly & the Family Stone, Janis Joplin, and Grateful Dead. There'll also be an after-party at Lovin' Cup, with jam rock outfit Haewa playing a set of Jimi Hendrix tunes. A portion of the proceeds will go to Veterans Outreach Center.

"WOODSTOCK ROCS: A Tribute to the Original Concert" takes place Friday, August 9, 5 p.m. at Park Point at RIT, 400 Park Point Drive. $5 general, $25 VIP; free for ages 16 and under. 292-9940. facebook.com/ParkPointConcertintheSquare; lovincup.com.

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
7 Thu
8 Fri
9 Sat
10 Sun
11 Mon
12 Tue
13

Middays at Midtown: Jack West @ Midtown Commons

Gateways Music Festival: Piano Recital @ Hatch Hall

Jumbo Shrimp @ Marge's Lakeside Inn

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

August 7-13, 2019
Cover Story:
Intimacy director defines consent onstage
Intimacy director defines consent onstage read more ...

By Leah Stacy

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.