CLASSIC ROCK | 'WOODSTOCK ROCS' 

It's the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Rochester commemorates with a concert featuring renowned regional musicians, paying homage to the music performed at the original, culture-shifting event in 1969. The lineup reads like a Who's Who? of notable local artists: Eli Flynn of Giant Panda Guerrilla Dub Squad; Dee Ponder and Avis Reese of Danielle Ponder & The Tomorrow People; and many more. More than 30 musicians in all will perform legendary songs from the first Woodstock, made iconic by the likes of Sly & the Family Stone, Janis Joplin, and Grateful Dead. There'll also be an after-party at Lovin' Cup, with jam rock outfit Haewa playing a set of Jimi Hendrix tunes. A portion of the proceeds will go to Veterans Outreach Center.

"WOODSTOCK ROCS: A Tribute to the Original Concert" takes place Friday, August 9, 5 p.m. at Park Point at RIT, 400 Park Point Drive. $5 general, $25 VIP; free for ages 16 and under. 292-9940. facebook.com/ParkPointConcertintheSquare; lovincup.com.