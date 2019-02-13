CLASSICAL | 'Choral Prism' 

On Sunday, the Greater Rochester Choral Consortium will present an extraordinary number of choirs – 15 in all – in a program that features lesser known but no less powerful music by Sergei Rachmaninoff. "Priidite, poklonimsya" and "Bogoroditse Devo," both from the composer's "All-Night Vigil," have a power and mysticism that's well-suited to the sacred subject matter. Eastman Rochester Chorus, Madrigalia, Musica Spei, Rochester Oratorio Society, and Rochester Women's Community Chorus are among the esteemed local choirs participating in the concert.

"Choral Prism: A Taste of Song VII" takes place on Sunday, February 17, 4 p.m. at Eastman Theatre's Kodak Hall, 26 Gibbs Street. Free. 274-1000. choral-rochester.org; esm.rochester.edu.