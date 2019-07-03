Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
July 03, 2019

.
CLASSICAL | Classical Guitar Night 

Eastman School of Music is both a vibrant community and a rich resource for quality concerts, classical and jazz alike. These two aspects come together brilliantly on Sunday for "Classical Guitar Night," a free concert performed by Eastman students. The classical guitar genre boasts formidable repertoire written by composers with a keen ear for sparking melodies and warm harmonic textures. The music can be alternately serene and tempestuous, contemplative and boisterous, but either way, it's certain to be a pleasant performance.

"Classical Guitar Night" takes place on Sunday, July 7, 7 p.m. at The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Avenue. Free. 258-0400. thelittle.org/music; esm.rochester.edu.

