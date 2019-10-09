CLASSICAL CROSSOVER| Time for Three 

Time for Three plays refined chamber music covers of everything from Bach to pop music such as Imogen Heap's "Hide and Seek" and The Beatles' "Norwegian Wood." Based in Philadelphia, the trio has inspired audiences across the globe with its viral anti-bullying YouTube video, "Stronger." Violinists Nick Kendall and Charles Yang, along with double bassist Ranaan Meyer, achieve sinuous string counterpoint and meld equally expressive vocal harmonies. The musicians in Time for Three perform with an affectionate energy, whether they're bowing vigorously or plucking the strings softly.

Time for Three will perform on Thursday, October 10, 7:30 p.m. at Eastman School of Music's Kilbourn Hall, 26 Gibbs Street. $32-45. Discount with U of R ID. 274-3000. eastmantheatre.org; tf3.com.