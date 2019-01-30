CLASSICAL | Eastman Philharmonia 

On Friday, Eastman Philharmonia and conductor Brad Lubman will offer a powerhouse lineup of varied, bold symphonic statements. The orchestra will perform "Brio," an explosive yet accessible work by Grammy winner and former Eastman professor Augusta Read Thomas (pictured), who will be the visiting composer as part of Eastman's weekly Symposium on composition. The program will also include the late Oliver Knussen's "Flourish with Fireworks," along with Claude Debussy's evocative, orchestral masterwork "La Mer" and Dmitri Shostakovich's emotionally visceral Piano Concerto No. 1.

Eastman Philharmonia will perform on Friday, February 1, 7:30 p.m. at Eastman Theatre's Kodak Hall, 26 Gibbs Street. Free. 274-3000. eastmantheatre.org; augustareadthomas.com.