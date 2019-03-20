Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
March 20, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

CLASSICAL | Elias String Quartet 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAVID SHAPIRO, BENJAMIN EALOVEGA, AND ETTORE CAUSA
  • PHOTO BY DAVID SHAPIRO, BENJAMIN EALOVEGA, AND ETTORE CAUSA

Hailing from Manchester, England, the Elias String Quartet is among the most polished ensembles of its kind working today. It plays with a unity and grace all its own, interpreting legato phrases and dynamic markings with great sensitivity. Elias has frequently played the prestigious Wigmore Hall in London and achieved a defining milestone for any quartet: performing and recording all of Beethoven's string quartets. The chamber music group has also specialized in Robert Schumann's three string quartets, the first of which will be played in the Elias's Sunday concert at Kilbourn Hall. The remainder of the program will consist of two fantasias by the Baroque composer Henry Purcell and String Quartet No. 2 by 20th-century master Benjamin Britten.

The Elias String Quartet will perform on Sunday, March 24, 3 p.m. at Eastman School of Music's Kilbourn Hall, 26 Gibbs Street. $27-$38; discount available with UR ID. 274-3000. eastmantheatre.org; eliasstringquaret.com.

