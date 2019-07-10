Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
July 10, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

CLASSICAL | Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO

Now in its 17th year, the Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival is a fixture on the Upstate New York summer concert scene. Under the direction of conductor-composer Richard Auldon Clark, this concert series travels from one pleasant Finger Lakes venue to another — from wineries to the Keuka College campus. This Sunday's concert in the college's Norton Chapel brings together musicians from Clark's Manhattan Chamber Orchestra to perform Debussy's String Quartet and Schumann's Piano Quintet. These two chamber music masterpieces will be introduced with a bit of cool, Nordic "Spring" — an arrangement of one of the most familiar of Edvard Grieg's "Lyric Pieces."

Richard Auldon Clark and members of the Manhattan Chamber Orchestra will perform on Sunday, July 14, 7:30 p.m. at Keuka College's Norton Chapel, 141 Central Avenue, Keuka Park. $25; free for students. 315-536-0383. fingerlakes-music.org.

