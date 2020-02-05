Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 05, 2020

CLASSICAL | Hochstein Centennial Orchestra Concert 

PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE HOCHSTEIN SCHOOL
  PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE HOCHSTEIN SCHOOL

The Hochstein School opened on January 2, 1920 in tribute to Rochester-born violinist David Hochstein, who was killed in World War I. A hundred years later, Hochstein serves approximately 3,500 students. Quite a few of them will take the stage for the school's rousing centennial celebration this Sunday afternoon. All four Hochstein youth orchestras will perform in a single concert: the 86-member Hochstein Youth Symphony Orchestra, directed by Casey Springstead (pictured); Philharmonia, directed by John Fetter and Matt Osika; Sinfonia, directed by John Fetter; and Concertino Strings, directed by Marcos Kreutzer. The program selections include symphonic works by Schubert, Mussorgsky, and Gideon Klein, music from "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "The Cowboys," and a movement from Saint-Saëns' Cello Concerto No. 1 with Concerto Competition winner Amy Feng. All four groups join for a grand finale: the last movement of Respighi's "Pines of Rome."

The Hochstein Centennial Orchestra Concert takes place Sunday, February 9, 2 p.m. at Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 North Plymouth Avenue. A very limited number of free tickets available at the door; call for information. 454-4596. hochstein.org.

