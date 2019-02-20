Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
February 20, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

CLASSICAL | Lilya Zilberstein 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ANDREJ GRILC
  • PHOTO BY ANDREJ GRILC

When classical superstar Martha Argerich needs a partner for a piano duo, she turns to another virtuoso, Lilya Zilberstein. When you hear her play, with equal shares of dazzling technique and exhilarating style, it's easy to understand why. Zilberstein has a knack for fluid phrasing and effortless lyricism, while losing none of her characteristic articulation and precision. The resulting sound is equal parts sophisticated and accessible. The Russian-born pianist's Thursday program at Kilbourn Hall will include some early Beethoven: 24 Variations on "Venni Amore" by Vincenzio Righini and Sonata No. 23, also known as "Appassionata." Zilberstein will also play Scriabin's Sonata in F# Minor, No. 3 and Rachmaninoff's "Six moments musicaux."

Lilya Zilberstein performs Thursday, February 21, 8 p.m. at Eastman School of Music's Kilbourn Hall, 26 Gibbs Street. $24-$45, 274-3000. eastmantheatre.org; lilyazilberstein.com.

