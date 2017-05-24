CLASSICAL/OPERA | RPO performs "La Bohème" 

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will close its 2016-17 Philharmonics series in grand style, with one of the most crowd-pleasing, enduring works in the operatic canon: Giacomo Puccini's "La Bohème." RPO Music Director Ward Stare will lead a strong cast of dynamic singers, including Inna Dukach as the seamstress Mimi; Harold Meers as her lover, the poet Rodolfo; Jacqueline Echols as the irresistible Musetta; and Alexander Elliott as the painter Marcello, her on-again, off-again lover. This semi-staged concert production about the romanticism and tragedy of bohemian life in 19th century Paris features the enchanting arias "Che gelida manina," "Sì, mi chiamano Mimì," and "Quando m'en vo' (Musetta's Waltz)." Powered by Puccini's indelibly gorgeous melodies, this opera is ever-charming.

The RPO will perform "La Bohème" on Thursday, May 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 27, at 8 p.m., at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. $23-$99. 454-2100; rpo.org.