CLASSICAL | Pegasus Early Music presents Bedlam 

Renaissance lute songs may only call for one singer and one lute, but they cover the gamut of human experience: love, lust, religion, and everything in between. Lute songs are Bedlam's specialty, and Pegasus Early Music presents this acclaimed, Eastman-trained duo — soprano Kayleen Sánchez and lutenist Laudon Schuett — this weekend in a program of French and English lute songs by Jehan Chardevoine and Thomas Campion, as well anonymously written selections.

Pegasus Early Music presents Bedlam on Sunday, April 7, 4 p.m. at Downtown United Presbyterian Church, 121 North Fitzhugh Street. Pre-concert talk at 3:15 p.m. $10-$28; free for students, grades 3-12. 703-3990. pegasusearlymusic.org; bedlamearlymusic.com.