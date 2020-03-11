Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 11, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

CLASSICAL | Pegasus Early Music presents 'The Panther and the Rose' 

Trecento (fourteenth-century) Italian music is "complicated, beautiful, astonishing, with a freshness that still sounds compelling," Pegasus Early Music's Artistic Director Deborah Fox says. "The Panther and the Rose" is a program of Trecento vocal pieces and dances by Johannes Ciconia, Francesco Landini, Donato di Firenze, and others that Fox describes as "surprisingly quirky and 'present' – they don't sound old-fashioned at all." It's also virtuosic and colorful music; countertenor Andrew Rader (pictured left) and tenor Jonas Budris will be accompanied by a variety of period wind and string instruments (including bagpipes) played by Fox, Dongmyung Ahn, and Christa Patton (pictured right). A pre-concert talk is at 3:15 p.m.

Pegasus Early Music presents "The Panther and the Rose" on Sunday, March 15, 4 p.m., Downtown United Presbyterian Church, 121 North Fitzhugh Street. General tickets are $28, $22 for seniors, $10 for students; grades 3-12 are free. 703-3990. pegasusearlymusic.org

