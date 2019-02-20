Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 20, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

CLASSICAL | Pegasus Early Music 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

According to Pegasus Early Music director Deborah Fox, a "fandango" is not just a Spanish dance, it's also a party. That's her hope in presenting this week's Pegasus concert of the same name, a miscellany of song and dance from Baroque-era Spain and from its New World colonies, including Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, and Mexico. One of the few pleasant aspects of Spanish colonialization in the 17th and 18th centuries was the cross-pollination of musical styles: the natives learned the rudiments of European classical style, and Spanish musicians wrote down native tunes, employing them in chamber and theatrical music; the colorful sounds of guitars and harp, as well as the rhythms of the dance, are evident. Some of those authentic dances will be demonstrated by historical dancer Peggy Murray, who will also offer concertgoers a quick pre-concert fandango lesson.

Pegasus Early Music presents "Fandango" Sunday, February 24, 4 p.m. at Downtown United Presbyterian Church, 121 North Fitzhugh Street. $10-$78; students in grades 3 to 12 are free. 703-3990. pegasusearlymusic.org.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
20 Thu
21 Fri
22 Sat
23 Sun
24 Mon
25 Tue
26
Escape Terrain @ Record Archive

Escape Terrain @ Record Archive

Alyssa Trahan @ B-Side

Grateful Shred, Mapache @ Flour City Station

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

  • Re: Our national emergency

    • Harry, I see you care about education.

      Lesson #1-- America is a Republic

    • Posted by Inquisitive
    • on February 19, 2019

  • Re: Our national emergency

    • Mrs. Towler, I wonder if youknow the song, "Democracy" by Leonard Cohen. Here is a…

    • Posted by Harry Pearle
    • on February 19, 2019

  • Re: RTS is thinking about creating 'mobility zones'

    • I would suggest RTS create a couple of loops in the suburban villages. For example,…

    • Posted by Inquisitive
    • on February 18, 2019
  • More »

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    February 20-26, 2019
    Issue Cover
    Cover Story:
    Yarms: a profile in musical curiosity
    read more ...

    By Daniel J. Kushner

    Tweets @RocCityNews

    © 2019 City Newspaper.

    Website powered by Foundation.