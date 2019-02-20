CLASSICAL | Pegasus Early Music 

According to Pegasus Early Music director Deborah Fox, a "fandango" is not just a Spanish dance, it's also a party. That's her hope in presenting this week's Pegasus concert of the same name, a miscellany of song and dance from Baroque-era Spain and from its New World colonies, including Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, and Mexico. One of the few pleasant aspects of Spanish colonialization in the 17th and 18th centuries was the cross-pollination of musical styles: the natives learned the rudiments of European classical style, and Spanish musicians wrote down native tunes, employing them in chamber and theatrical music; the colorful sounds of guitars and harp, as well as the rhythms of the dance, are evident. Some of those authentic dances will be demonstrated by historical dancer Peggy Murray, who will also offer concertgoers a quick pre-concert fandango lesson.

Pegasus Early Music presents "Fandango" Sunday, February 24, 4 p.m. at Downtown United Presbyterian Church, 121 North Fitzhugh Street. $10-$78; students in grades 3 to 12 are free. 703-3990. pegasusearlymusic.org.