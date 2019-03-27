CLASSICAL | Publick Musick's 'Neapolitan Delights' 

In the recent past, Publick Musick has taken us to 17th- and 18th-century Paris, Salzburg, and Leipzig. This weekend, the destination is Naples. Publick Musick uncovers a few "Neapolitan Delights" from imaginative Baroque-era composers, with guest soprano Yetzabel Arias Fernandez and recorder player Eloy Cortinez. Fernandez is featured in the cantata "Bella madre dei fiori" by Alessandro Scarlatti, and Cortinez is playing in a concerto by Nicola Fiorenza; the two join forces in music by Giuseppe Porsile.

Publick Musick presents "Neapolitan Delights" Friday, March 29, 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 28 Lincoln Avenue in Pittsford and Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Incarnate Word, 597 East Avenue. $10-$50; free, ages 17 and under. 244-5835. publickmusick.org; yetzabelarias.com; eloycortinez.com.