Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 27, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

CLASSICAL | Publick Musick's 'Neapolitan Delights' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

In the recent past, Publick Musick has taken us to 17th- and 18th-century Paris, Salzburg, and Leipzig. This weekend, the destination is Naples. Publick Musick uncovers a few "Neapolitan Delights" from imaginative Baroque-era composers, with guest soprano Yetzabel Arias Fernandez and recorder player Eloy Cortinez. Fernandez is featured in the cantata "Bella madre dei fiori" by Alessandro Scarlatti, and Cortinez is playing in a concerto by Nicola Fiorenza; the two join forces in music by Giuseppe Porsile.

Publick Musick presents "Neapolitan Delights" Friday, March 29, 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 28 Lincoln Avenue in Pittsford and Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Incarnate Word, 597 East Avenue. $10-$50; free, ages 17 and under. 244-5835. publickmusick.org; yetzabelarias.com; eloycortinez.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
27 Thu
28 Fri
29 Sat
30 Sun
31 Mon
1 Tue
2

Live from Hochstein: Antara Winds @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Sirsy @ Record Archive

Cotton Toe Three @ B-Side

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Annual Manual 2019

This Week's Issue

March 27- 2, 2019
Cover Story:
Downtown Rochester’s upward climb
What's happening, and what isn't read more ...

By Mary Anna Towler

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.