Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

April 03, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

CLASSICAL | Rochester Oratorio Society presents 'The Peacemakers' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

The Rochester Oratorio Society's next concert definitely qualifies as "an event": Karl Jenkins' "The Peacemakers," an epic, 73-minute multimedia choral work first performed in 2012. The texts include excerpts from such great advocates for peace as Martin Luther King Jr., Gandhi, and Nelson Mandela, and the music draws on a number of international influences and instruments. "The Peacemakers" will bring the ROS together with the Genesee Valley Children's Choir and the members of the RITA Collective, all conducted by music director Eric Townell.

Rochester Oratorio Society presents "The Peacemakers" on Friday, April 5, 7:30 p.m. at Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 North Plymouth Avenue. $10-$25. 473-2234. rossings.org; karljenkins.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
3 Thu
4 Fri
5 Sat
6 Sun
7 Mon
8 Tue
9

Live from Hochstein: Eastman Saxophone Project @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Kraszman & Fishwife @ Record Archive

Mike Kaupa/Gordon Webster Jazz Duo @ Prosecco Italian Restaurant

Mike Kaupa/Gordon Webster Jazz Duo @ Prosecco Italian Restaurant

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Annual Manual 2019

This Week's Issue

April 3- 9, 2019
Cover Story:
An ounce of intervention
Key services help children, but they're in crisis read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.