CLASSICAL | Rochester Oratorio Society presents 'The Peacemakers' 

The Rochester Oratorio Society's next concert definitely qualifies as "an event": Karl Jenkins' "The Peacemakers," an epic, 73-minute multimedia choral work first performed in 2012. The texts include excerpts from such great advocates for peace as Martin Luther King Jr., Gandhi, and Nelson Mandela, and the music draws on a number of international influences and instruments. "The Peacemakers" will bring the ROS together with the Genesee Valley Children's Choir and the members of the RITA Collective, all conducted by music director Eric Townell.

Rochester Oratorio Society presents "The Peacemakers" on Friday, April 5, 7:30 p.m. at Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 North Plymouth Avenue. $10-$25. 473-2234. rossings.org; karljenkins.com.