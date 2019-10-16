Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 16, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

CLASSICAL | Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY EMMA BELLA HOLLEY
  • PHOTO BY EMMA BELLA HOLLEY

Former Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra music director Christopher Seaman makes his annual guest conducting visit this week. The program includes a 20th-century classic in Hindemith's "Symphonic Metamorphoses of Themes by Weber," and a 19th-century classic in Tchaikovsky's grandiose Fourth Symphony. They're both orchestral spectaculars, but they couldn't be more contrasting. Violinist Simone Porter (pictured) made her RPO debut a couple of years ago in Samuel Barber's sweetly sentimental concerto; for her return she'll perform Max Bruch's even sweeter and more sentimental Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor. Not exactly an adventurous program, but as well-worn classics go, these three hang together very nicely.

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performs Thursday, October 17, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, October 19, at 8 p.m. at Eastman Theatre's Kodak Hall. $30-$90. 454-2100. rpo.org; simoneporterviolin.com.

