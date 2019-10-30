CLASSICAL | Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra 

RPO Music Director Ward Stare's program for this week's concert features two very different works from 1919. Cellist Andrei Ioni (pictured), who was a powerhouse a couple of seasons ago in Shostakovich's First Cello Concerto, returns as soloist in Edward Elgar's magnificently melancholic concerto, first performed (unsuccessfully) in 1919. That's also the year that Igor Stravinsky fashioned the suite from his flamboyant ballet "The Firebird", still his most popular work. The rest of the concert goes back to 1918, the year of the deaths of two remarkable French composers: Claude Debussy and Lili Boulanger. The elder composer is represented by a very early work, the irresistible "Printemps," or "Spring"; the younger one, who died in her mid-20's, is celebrated with her last, brief orchestral works, "D'un soir triste" and "D'un matin de printemps."

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and Andrei Ioni perform Thursday, October 31, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 2, at 8 p.m. at Eastman Theatre's Kodak Hall. A pre-concert chat begins one hour earlier. $30-$115. 454-2100. rpo.org.