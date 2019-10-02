Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 02, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

CLASSICAL | RPO plays 'Dvorák 8' 

By

After a galvanic opening concert devoted to contemporary American music, this week's Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra program — with works by Haydn, Mozart, and Dvoák— may seem staid and conventional. But there's some welcome novelty here: the orchestra will be performing Haydn's beautiful Symphony No. 34 for the first time, and Dvoák's very tuneful, very popular Symphony No. 8 makes a welcome RPO return after almost two decades. Separating the two symphonies is Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 17. It's not one of his most familiar concertos, but definitely one of his most elegant and effervescent — the very definition of "rococo." The pianist is Orli Shaham, while conductor David Danzmayr makes his RPO debut.

The RPO performs Thursday, October 3, at 7:30 p.m., and Friday, October 4, at 8 p.m. at Eastman Theatre's Kodak Hall, 60 Gibbs Street. $30-$115. 454-2100. rpo.org; orlishaham.com; danzmayr.eu.

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
2 Thu
3 Fri
4 Sat
5 Sun
6 Mon
7 Tue
8

False Positives @ Record Archive

Big Band Dance: Nostalgic Reunion, The Al Bruno Trio @ Robach Community Center

Blues & Roots Night @ B-Side

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

October 2- 8, 2019
Cover Story:
DA's race draws on big issues
read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.