February 06, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

CLASSICAL | RPO with Angelo Xiang Yu 

Whenever Christopher Seaman returns to the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, audiences can expect time-tested interpretations of symphonic classics. This week is no different, as Seaman turns to the familiar, beloved "Enigma Variations," by the English composer Edward Elgar. The program also includes the melodic charm of Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 4, featuring as soloist Angelo Xiang Yu in his first RPO performances. Yu plays with freshness, attention to detail, and an expressive flair that's riveting.

The RPO, Christopher Seaman, and Angelo Xiang Yu will perform on Thursday, February 7, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, February 9, 8 p.m., at Eastman Theatre's Kodak Hall, 26 Gibbs Street. $24-$106. 454-2100. rpo.org; angeloviolin.com.

