November 20, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

CLASSICAL | RPO with JoAnn Falletta 

JoAnn Falletta, the lauded music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, makes a welcome visit east this week to lead the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. The concert begins with a brief but delightful Overture by Germaine Taillefaire (1892-1983), the female member of the composer coterie Les Six. The late Christopher Rouse's Flute Concerto comes next, probably the most substantial flute concerto in the repertoire and a dramatic showcase for the RPO's principal flutist, Rebecca Gilbert. The second half of the concert brings Berlioz's "Symphonie Fantastique." It's one of the most familiar works in the repertoire, but we can trust Falletta and the RPO to make it new and exciting again.

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor JoAnn Falletta will perform Thursday, November 21, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 23, 8 p.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. Pre-concert talk one hour before each concert. $30-$115. 454-2100. rpo.org; joannfalletta.com.

