CLASSICAL | RPO with Jon Nakamatsu 

Music Director Ward Stare returns to the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra podium this week with an unusually substantial program, the first of several coming up this year. After Vadym Kholodenko's appearance earlier this month, you can hear another of the RPO's favorite guests, Jon Nakamatsu, performing Beethoven's Second Piano Concerto. This is probably the least-played but also the most charming of Beethoven's five piano concertos. Bookending the Beethoven are Rachmaninoff's impressively gloomy tone poem "The Isle of the Dead" and Stravinsky's eternally provocative "The Rite of Spring." This whole program is so rich, you may want to hear it twice.

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra presents "Nakamatsu + Stravinksy's Rite of Spring" on Thursday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 2 at 8 p.m., at Eastman Theatre's Kodak Hall. $24-$106. 454-2100. rpo.org; jonnakamatsu.com.