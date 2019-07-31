Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
July 31, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

CLASSICAL | Skaneateles Festival 

PHOTO BY SHERVIN LAINEZ
  PHOTO BY SHERVIN LAINEZ

In its 40 years celebrating chamber music, the Skaneateles Festival in the small town southwest of Syracuse has become a source of "world-class music by the lake," to quote the festival's motto. This year's season kicks off in high style, with the up-and-coming, Grammy-nominated Aizuri Quartet (pictured) performing on August 1 and 2. The string quartet will show its prowess across several centuries of musical repertoire, including works by Hildegard of Bingen, Haydn, and contemporary composers Caroline Shaw and Steve Reich (a performance of his haunting "Different Trains"). The August 2 concert includes Dvoák's String Sextet, for which the Aizuri Quartet will be joined by two esteemed Rochester musicians — violist Melissa Matson and cellist Steven Doane.

Skaneateles Festival opens on Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2 at 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 97 East Genesee Street, Skaneateles. Free to $36, ages 18 and under; $26 to $36, ages 62 and over; $28-$38, regular tickets. 315-685-7418. skanfest.org; aizuriquartet.com.

