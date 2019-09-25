Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 25, 2019

CLASSICAL | Society for Chamber Music in Rochester 

PHOTO BY KATE LEMMON
  PHOTO BY KATE LEMMON

The Society for Chamber Music in Rochester starts its new season this Sunday afternoon with a number of introductions: a local concert debut for Michael Wayne, the Eastman School of Music's new clarinet professor; an SCMR debut for violinist Willa Finck of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra; and what is most likely the Rochester debut of the Clarinet Quintet by the long-lived Austrian-British composer Hans Gál (1890-1987), whose music is undergoing a recent revival. This quintet was written as recently as 1977, but with its mellow, melodic beauty, it sounds at home with Brahms' Clarinet Quintet. Adding just a bit of spice to this rather sweet pairing is Hugo Wolf's "Italian Serenade" for string quartet. The other musicians involved in this extremely pleasing program are violinist and SCMR Artistic Director Juliana Athayde (pictured), violist Olivia Chew, and cellist Lars Kirvan.

Society for Chamber Music in Rochester presents its season-opening concert on Sunday, September 29 at 4 p.m., Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 North Plymouth Avenue. Pre-concert talk at 3:30 p.m. $35. 624-1301. chambermusicrochester.org.

