CLASSICAL | Society for Chamber Music in Rochester's 'Baroque and Blue' 

The formality of Baroque music and the directness of the blues are a winning combination for the Society for Chamber Music in Rochester. The group has presented several concerts with this theme, and has another coming up this Sunday at Hochstein Performance Hall. For the 2020 installment, the Baroque representatives are a trumpet sonata by Tomaso Albinoni and a violin sonata by J.S. Bach. The "blue" strain comes from Darius Milhaud's jazzy, totally '20s ballet "La Création du Monde." The concert concludes delightfully with Camille Saint-Saëns' tuneful Septet for Piano, Trumpet, and Strings. This effervescent work is at least neo-baroque, and will definitely not leave you feeling blue.

Society for Chamber Music in Rochester presents "Baroque and Blue" on Sunday, February 16, 4 p.m. at Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 North Plymouth Avenue. Pre-concert talk at 3:30 p.m. $35, students free with ID. 624-1301. chambermusicrochester.org.