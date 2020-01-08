CLASSICAL | William Warfield Scholarship Concert 

One hundred years after William Warfield was born, the Rochester vocalist's legacy is still spreading. "My uncle's career as a singer was really because of the generosity of others," William's nephew and singer Thomas Warfield says. With that idea in mind, the William Warfield Scholarship Fund was created in 1977 to offer financial support for African American students to attend Eastman School of Music. With this auspicious centennial, the annual scholarship concert — and its continued goal of raising funds to further educational opportunities for musicians — has added import. This Sunday concert's notable performers include the world-renowned soprano and Eastman alumnus Nicole Cabell, baritone Robert Sims, current scholarship recipient and tenor Jonathan Rhodes (pictured), and RPO trumpet player Herb Smith. Additionally, tenor George Shirley will receive the William Warfield Legacy Award, and Thomas Warfield will emcee the event.

The William Warfield 100th Birthday Celebration and Scholarship Fund Benefit Concert takes place Sunday, January 12, 3 p.m. at Eastman School of Music's Kilbourn Hall, 26 Gibbs Street. $25 in advance, $30 at door, $10 for students. 247-3000. eastmantheatre.org; williamwarfield.org.