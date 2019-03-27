Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 27, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

CLASSICAL | Ying Quartet with PUSH Physical Theatre 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MICHELLE MARTORELL
  • PHOTO BY MICHELLE MARTORELL

For two consecutive nights in Kilbourn Hall, the Ying Quartet will continue its collaboration with PUSH Physical Theatre. Dubbed "Creative Collision," the program will include PUSH's clever vignette about coffee called "Cup of...," with music by 20th-century composers Erwin Schulhoff and Randall Thompson, and the poignant trio "Censored," set to a movement from Mendelssohn's String Quartet in D Major. PUSH's co-Director Darren Stevenson says the program's unifying theme is "The Eternal Rhythm" — "the dynamic tension between inhale and exhale, heroism and death." The troupe's movements combine the gravitas and gracefulness of ballet with the physicality of contemporary dance and acrobatics, while the Ying Quartet's accompaniment gives the vivid choreography a rich and vibrant musical pulse.

The Ying Quartet and PUSH Physical Theater perform Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m. at Eastman Theatre's Kilbourn Hall, 26 Gibbs Street. $32-$47. 274-3000. eastmantheatre.org; ying4.com; pushtheatre.org.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
27 Thu
28 Fri
29 Sat
30 Sun
31 Mon
1 Tue
2

Live from Hochstein: Antara Winds @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Sirsy @ Record Archive

Cotton Toe Three @ B-Side

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Annual Manual 2019

This Week's Issue

March 27- 2, 2019
Cover Story:
Downtown Rochester’s upward climb
What's happening, and what isn't read more ...

By Mary Anna Towler

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.