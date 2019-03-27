CLASSICAL | Ying Quartet with PUSH Physical Theatre 

For two consecutive nights in Kilbourn Hall, the Ying Quartet will continue its collaboration with PUSH Physical Theatre. Dubbed "Creative Collision," the program will include PUSH's clever vignette about coffee called "Cup of...," with music by 20th-century composers Erwin Schulhoff and Randall Thompson, and the poignant trio "Censored," set to a movement from Mendelssohn's String Quartet in D Major. PUSH's co-Director Darren Stevenson says the program's unifying theme is "The Eternal Rhythm" — "the dynamic tension between inhale and exhale, heroism and death." The troupe's movements combine the gravitas and gracefulness of ballet with the physicality of contemporary dance and acrobatics, while the Ying Quartet's accompaniment gives the vivid choreography a rich and vibrant musical pulse.

The Ying Quartet and PUSH Physical Theater perform Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m. at Eastman Theatre's Kilbourn Hall, 26 Gibbs Street. $32-$47. 274-3000. eastmantheatre.org; ying4.com; pushtheatre.org.