Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 31, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Climate coalition eyes utilities' rate case 

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO

Rochester Gas and Electric and NYSEG want state regulators to let them raise their gas and electric rates. They need the additional revenue, they say, to cover things such as infrastructure investments, increases in operational costs, energy efficiency program costs, and the rollout of smart meters.

But the Rochester People's Climate Coalition sees the rate case as an opportunity for the regulatory commission to encourage what they call "beneficial electrification." The utilities should spend less on natural gas infrastructure, they say, and more on incentives that allow people to replace natural gas appliances with high-efficiency electric alternatives.

If the commission grants the utilities' requests, the average RG&E electric bill would increase 3 percent, the average RG&E gas bill by 2.2 percent, the average NYSEG electric bill by 13.6 percent, and the average NYSEG gas bill by 1 percent, says the utilities' filing.

A statement from the utilities notes that the proposal includes investments in four energy storage projects, which will help with renewables growth, and in EV chargers. 

The activists say their push lines up with the state's new climate laws, which set targets for clean energy development and carbon emissions cuts. They include an 85 percent reduction in carbon emissions across all economic sectors of the state by 2050.

To address climate change and hit the law's targets, "we need to change our energy grid, our energy infrastructure," says Kristen Van Hooreweghe, the coalition's project manager for the rate case.

The climate coalition is urging the public to attend the Public Service Commission's August 6 information and comment sessions at Rochester City Hall, 30 Church Street. The first session starts at 1:30 p.m., the second at 6. An ASL interpreter will be present.

Tags: , , , , ,

More News »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
31 Thu
1 Fri
2 Sat
3 Sun
4 Mon
5 Tue
6

Summer Movie: "The LEGO Movie 2: the Second Part" @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

Food Truck Rodeo @ Rochester Public Market

Live music: Significant Other...

Hooping with Benjamin Berry @ Winton Branch Library

Benjamin will show how to use a hula hoop for fun, exercise,...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

July 31- 6, 2019
Cover Story:
Forfeiting bail
New laws will eliminate or curb the use of money bail in New York read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.