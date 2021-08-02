Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
August 02, 2021

Clothesline Festival is on, with reservations 

While the summer COVID season has forced the cancellation of many long-standing Western New York events, the Memorial Art Gallery’s M&T Bank Clothesline Festival will be happening Sept. 11-12 on the museum grounds.

A destination for more than 300 of the area’s high-end artisans, the 65th version of Clothesline will feature one significant change. In an effort to even out the on-site crowds, pre-purchased, timed tickets will be available for morning or afternoon time slots through the MAG’s web site. Tickets for non-member adults are $7, non-member children 12 and under are $4. Those ticket prices are $1 less for museum members.

The Clothesline Festival also features food vendors and live entertainment.

Clothesline tickets are non-refundable. Tickets will not be available at the gates. For more, go to clothesline.rochester.edu.

Jeff Spevak is WXXI's arts and life editor and reporter. He can be reached at jspevak@wxxi.org.
