June 17, 2021 Music » Music Features

CMAC adds four shows, completes summer lineup 

click to enlarge Harry Connick Jr. will perform at CMAC on Aug. 12.

Harry Connick Jr. will perform at CMAC on Aug. 12.

With the addition of four more show announcements this week, the Marvin Sands-Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center says its summer season is complete.

The latest additions are jazz crooner Harry Connick Jr. and his band on Aug. 12; Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd on Aug. 19; country band Little Big Town on Aug. 20; and prog-rock icons King Crimson on Aug. 26.

The 15-date season (Luke Combs plays two nights) opens with the traditional “Red, White and Boom” concert, featuring the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and a fireworks show, on July 3.

It will be followed by the “Welcome Back to CMAC Community Concert” at 5:30 p.m. July 10. First responders will be honored with free admission by showing their ID. All ticket proceeds will be matched by CMAC and will benefit the Thompson Health Foundation and the Canandaigua Emergency Squad. Admission is $20, which also gets ticket holders their first drink; tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

While the show announcements are complete, CMAC is still developing COVID-19 protocols for the summer. As it currently stands, all concert-goers must have proof of vaccination for entry into the outdoor venue, which is just outside of Canandaigua.

The last show to go on sale, at 10 a.m. Friday, is Darius Rucker.

Tickets and updated coronavirus pandemic guidelines are available at cmacevents.com.

The complete lineup:

  • Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, “Red White & Boom,” 8 p.m. July 3.
  • “Welcome Back to CMAC Community Concert,” with Shades of Grey, Alyssa Trahan and Brass Taxi, 5:30 p.m. July 10.
  • Dierks Bentley, with Riley Green and Breland, 7 p.m. July 22.
  • Brandi Carlile, 8 p.m. July 24.
  • “Spirit of the South” tour featuring Blackberry Smoke, with The Allman Betts Band, The Wild Feathers and former Allman Brothers Band percussionist Jaimo, 6 p.m. July 31.
  • Luke Combs, 7 p.m. Aug. 5 and 7 p.m. Aug. 6.
  • Harry Connick Jr. and His Band, 8 p.m. Aug. 12.
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd with Kansas, 7 p.m. Aug. 19.
  • Little Big Town with Hailey Whitters, 8 p.m. Aug. 20.
  • Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22.
  • King Crimson with The Zappa Band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26.
  • Jason Mraz, performing with his reggae band, 8 p.m. Aug. 27.
  • Collective Soul, with Better Than Ezra and Tonic, 7 p.m. Aug. 28.
  • Darius Rucker with Tyler Booth, 8 p.m. Aug. 29.

Jeff Spevak is WXXI’s Arts & Life editor and reporter. He can be reached at jspevak@wxxi.org.
