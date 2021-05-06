CMAC hinting at substantial summer season 

While festivals fall by the wayside, the promoters for Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center say the venue just outside of Canandaigua will have a substantial season to announce shortly.
Three country shows are already on the schedule, holdovers from last summer, when all CMAC concerts were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. As was the case in 2020, Luke Combs will do two shows this year, on Aug. 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. Thomas Rhett will play Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
CMAC expects to make several announcements of shows over the coming weeks, with concerts likely beginning by mid-summer. On-site protocols will be implemented according to New York state and Ontario County guidelines.
The venue will be announcing the shows at cmacevents.com
.
Jeff Spevak is WXXI’s Arts & Life editor and reporter. He can be reached at jspevak@wxxi.org.
