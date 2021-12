click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED

Country musician Keith Urban plays CMAC on July 10.

As we head into an uncertain 2022, summer outdoor venues are making plans.Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center has announced a July 10 concert, at 7 p.m., with country stars Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress . Ticket prices have not yet been announced, but go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Dec. 19 at ticketmaster.com CMAC also has a June 1 date, set for 8 p.m., for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss , with tickets on sale for the public, at 10 a.m. on Friday.A July 1 concert, at 6:30 p.m., featuring the Tedeschi Trucks Band is also on sale now, having been rescheduled twice this past summer.Darien Lake Performing Arts Center has also announced one new show for next summer — country music performer Morgan Wallen on June 25, at 7:30 p.m.As this past summer’s season fell apart due to COVID-19, Darien Lake announced new dates this summer for several shows, including:Those shows are all on sale now at ticketmaster.com