COMEDY | 2019 Funniest Person in Rochester Contest 

The annual Funniest Person in Rochester Contest is back at Comedy @ The Carlson, and the competition this year will be steep. The preliminary round runs from Wednesday, June 26, through Saturday, June 29, featuring 87 local stand-up comedians each doing a tight four minutes in the hopes of making it to the semifinal round in July 5 and 6. If you frequent comedy shows around town, you've likely seen performances from 2019 Funniest Person contestants including Jane Ives, Todd Gursslin, Shirelle Kinder, Justin Brown, and Luc Thiers. It's anyone's game until the winner emerges at the July 17 final. The preliminary round's nightly headliners include Bryan Ball, Malcolm Whitfield, Steve Wrigley, Danny Liberto, and Nuts & Bolts Comedy Improv. Vinnie Paulino (pictured) hosts.

Wednesday, June 26 through Saturday, June 29, 7:30 p.m. each night at Comedy @ The Carlson, 50 Carlson Road. $10. 426-6339. carlsoncast.com.